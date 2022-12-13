Life-sized gingerbread house spreads sweet smelling holiday magic at Fairmont Hotel

Holiday magic comes to the Fairmont hotel in the form of life-sized gingerbread house.

SAN FRANCISCO -- At Christmas time, if you are looking for more than just a "little" holiday magic, you should visit the Fairmont hotels life-sized gingerbread house.

"It really brings people back to their childhood and all the memories that they have of Christmas time," Fairmont Executive Chef Michael Quigley shares.

Requiring more than 500 hours to complete, this house is constructed from thousands of homemade bricks made of real gingerbread.

"From the second you walk into the door of the hotel, you can smell all the gingerbread," Quigley says.

The two-story building is decorated with colorful, holiday themed candy.

"The candy is everywhere, that is the decoration, and that is all donated by Sees Candies," Quigley explains.

"I like the gingerbread house because it's full of candy," hotel guest Lucas declares.

The tradition that started more than a decade ago has delighted visitors from all over the world.

"If you're feeling a little 'Bah Humbug,' you should come to Fairmont San Francisco, it will get you into the spirit," Quigley states.

For more information, visit here.

To learn more about Sees Candies, visit here.

"By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication."