Lillington dealership looking for answers after $700,000 worth in cars stolen

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dealership in Lillington is looking for answers after a dozen cars were stolen Friday.

The incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. at the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lillington.

According to the dealerships General Manager, the thieves arrived in a U-Haul and used a brick to break into the dealership before using a crowbar to get to the keys of multiple vehicles. The thieves then drove the cars off the lot one by one.

Some of the vehicles stolen included a Corvette convertible, a Durango, multiple Dodge Challengers and Chargers, and a Dodge Ram TRX.

The dealership says the vehicles stolen are valued at $700,000.