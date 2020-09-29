22-year-old man shot, killed in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning

Officers with Fayetteville Police Department were called to investigate a shooting on Shawcross Lane off South Reilly Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived they found Aaron Copeland near the road with a gunshot wound. Copeland was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Copeland was 22 years old and had a Lillington address. Police have learned the shooting was not random.
At 3:25 am, #FayPD officers were dispatched to a shooting along the 6800 block of Shawcross Lane.
Officers located a male victim near the roadway, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the Fayetteville Police.. pic.twitter.com/bOSV1yG2QM
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.