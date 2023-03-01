Lion's mane mushroom spotted on tree in North Carolina Outer Banks

A strange mushroom, known as the lion's mane, was seen growing on a tree in eastern North Carolina.

A strange mushroom growing on a tree in eastern North Carolina is getting a lot of attention online.

The mushroom looks like a tuft of hair growing off a tree. It's colloquially known as the lion's mane mushroom; it's official name is hericium erinaceus.

The fungi is pretty common in North Carolina and it is not dangerous to humans. In fact, it is considered edible and is regularly used in gourmet cooking. Some proponents of the mushroom even report that it may have some health benefits.

The latest sighting of the mushroom came from Cape Lookout National Seashore's Facebook page. The page posted a picture on Tuesday showing the mushroom on a tree on Shackleford Banks.