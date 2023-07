Raleigh man behind bars accused of shooting, killing man in Atlanta

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 57-year-old Raleigh man is behind bars accused of killing a person in Atlanta.

The crime happened Jan. 27 in downtown Atlanta outside a restaurant located on Marietta Street NW.

Investigators said Lloyd Salley was the man who committed the crime. He reportedly shot a man and left him for dead.

Salley was arrested Tuesday at his home in Raleigh.