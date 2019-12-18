For the holidays, Bethlehem, Pa, transforms to Christmas City, USA

Bethlehem, Pa is Christmas City USA! If you want to get into the holiday spirit, a day in Bethlehem is just what you need. Visit downtown Bethlehem to find the perfect gift and meet Santa!

Fo the past 30 years, Christkindlmarkt in the Lehigh Valley has served as a one-stop shop for all your Christmas decorating needs. And as a bonus, all the proceeds go to local arts programs. Then, we make a stop at Social Still Distillery, for some of their winter-inspired drinks. Finally, finish up the day with a horse drawn carriage ride with the Bethlehem Carriage Company.


Quinn Avery (@qustomquinncs) and Chris Marciano (@chrismarcianophoto) are our guest hosts for this festive tour of the jolliest city in the country.
