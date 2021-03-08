localish

'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit mesmerizes Chicago

By Jina Chung Mackin
CHICAGO -- The remarkable works of post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh are dazzling art lovers in a whole new way in the Windy City. The "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition" at Lighthouse ArtSpace transformed over 60 of the painter's pieces into a rolling, swirling, state-of-the art, walk-through experience.

"The exhibit sits in the apex of filmmaking, musical performance, visual art, and even dance because it has so much movement," said Irina Shabshish, exhibition co-producer.

The show licensed over 400 hundred high resolution images of Van Gogh's works that were disassembled and animated by designers. The scenes are displayed onto walls and on floors in large rooms and accompanied by classical music. Spectators are encouraged to stand in "circles of safety" projected on the floors in the space and are also required to wear masks during the exhibition.

"Van Gogh is absolutely amazing," said Shabshish. "He had a very troubled life, a very short one. His art was not very popular at all but when you look at his paintings you see so much color and so much beauty."

Shabshish believes that Vincent van Gogh would love the exhibition if he were alive today.

"Being such an innovative and progressive person, this innovative experience I think he would enjoy," she said.

The "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition" runs from February 11th to September 6th in Chicago. For tickets and more information, visit www.vangoghchicago.com.
chicago
