25 cent bargains at unique discount store creates buzz

LYNWOOD -- Shopping at dollar stores is one way to stretch your budget, but a new discount store in Southern California is creating a buzz with 25 cent deals. People looking for a bargain stand and sit in long lines for hours waiting to get into Daily Prices."We got here at 5:30 in the morning, but it's worth it. They have a lot of really good deals," said Nancy Hernandez, a resident of Whittier, California.The store opens every week on Thursdays and everything in the store is only $6. On Fridays, the price drops to $4, Saturdays $3, Sundays $2, Mondays $1, and on Tuesdays everything inside Daily Prices is 25 cents.Long Beach resident Tina Jackson has visited the store numerous times. "Regardless of the day, you're still getting a great deal."The 15,000 square foot store is filled with everything from clothing, to shoes, bedding, kitchen appliances and toys for the kids. Some items normally retail for as much as 150 dollars."The products you see are from bankruptcies and liquidations," said Daily Prices owner, George Tersaakyan, who has been a discount item importer/exporter for many years. "We collect them to provide our customers a good deal and they are very happy."Daily Prices is open Thursday through Monday, 10 am - 7 pm, and on Tuesdays from 8 am to 3 pm. The store is closed on Wednesdays to restock with new inventory for the following week.Daily Prices10801 Long Beach BlvdLynwood, CA 90262Social media/links: