localish

Mt. Laurel cop gets new 'partner' in adorable rescue puppy

MOUNT LAUREL -- "Thor," a roughly three-month-old pit bull, is not your average rescue puppy.

"When we typically find a dog, usually they have tags on them or a chip," said Officer Matthew O'Hanlon. "We can take them to the local animal hospital and have the owner found pretty fast."


Little Thor was different. He was found roaming an industrial area of a business-heavy part of town with no identification.

He did, however, have a nasty mark on his forehead.

"My fiance and I were looking to get a pitbull, and when you see a pit bull puppy with an injury, it's hard to pass up on," said Officer O'Hanlon.


Thor had been sent to Burlington County Animal Shelter for treatment. But Officer O'Hanlon had made up his mind.

Since no one came forward to claim the puppy, he wanted to take him home. His last dog was a pit bull, and O'Hanlon says they are affectionate and loyal companions despite the stigma that surrounds them.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelwpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This app lets you buy your friend a beer from a distance
ABC13+ visits Roop Sari Palace, the ultimate sari shop
'Seed to cup' Colombian coffee brews in NJ
Philly designer creates first yarn vending machine in the country!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Urgent care reporting backlog inflates new cases to 12,079
Armed suspect shot, killed by SBI agent after 18-hour standoff
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
Duke study shows 'minimal' COVID-19 spread at day camps
Walgreens to expand COVID-19 vaccination in NC stores
Duke experts advise vigilance, masks as coronavirus mutates
Man fleeing traffic stop shot by Rocky Mount officers
Show More
How Raleigh Water customers can avoid water shutoff
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur video
Myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
More TOP STORIES News