Formerly homeless activist surprised by grateful community

TUSTIN, Calif. -- "Everyone needs to hear that they're loved. That they have purpose. That they're beautiful." TyRon Jackson is the founder and president of Operation Warm Wishes, a non-profit that serves the homeless, troubled youth, and families in need.

After growing up homeless in a family that didn't accept his sexuality, TyRon dedicated his life to helping others. For 13 years, Operation Warm Wishes has been hosting everything from food giveaways to birthday parties for kids who can't afford them, but it's TyRon's positivity and selflessness that inspired his community to do something nice for him. Watch to see his emotional response to their surprise!


For more information about Operation Warm Wishes, visit: www.operationwarmwishes.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinlgbtqlgbtq pridemodern familylocalish show (lsh)surprisecommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Daily case count in NC surges past 7,000
What you need to know about NC's stay-at-home order
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
Man rescued after floating on top of truck along Neuse River
Grants give teachers a lifeline during virtual learning
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes toy drive in full swing
Raleigh Santa says he's COVID-19 vaccinated but some parents skeptical
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
2 Pfizer trial participants urge others to get vaccine when available
More TOP STORIES News