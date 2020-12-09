LGBTQ winemaker is committed to speaking up and standing out

Burlington, VT -- How does a breakup taste? According to Krista Scruggs, it tastes like a fine glass of cabernet. She's a Vermont winemaker who has a knack for distilling feelings, songs, and films into a vintage blend for you to enjoy with friends or, all by yourself.

Inspired by her homesteading grandfather, she's now embarking on her most significant venture yet, her own vineyard. "For me, the most radical, political thing you can do in this world is to grow your own food and not be reliant on anyone else."


To support Krista, visit her website: www.zafawines.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vermontlgbtqlgbtq pridewinewine industrylocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Daily case count in NC surges past 7,000
What you need to know about NC's stay-at-home order
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
Man rescued after floating on top of truck along Neuse River
Grants give teachers a lifeline during virtual learning
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes toy drive in full swing
Raleigh Santa says he's COVID-19 vaccinated but some parents skeptical
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
2 Pfizer trial participants urge others to get vaccine when available
More TOP STORIES News