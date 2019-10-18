Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene

Midtown Village in Philadelphia is home to two Halloween themed pop-up bars that are doing more than serving up the BOOs.

There are spooktacular photo ops and fall-themed drinks that will get the party startled. At Nightmare Before Tinsel you can get your fright on before it's season's greetings to the Christmas Themed Pop-Up, Tinsel; and Haunt is doing its part to highlight local artists in the Philadelphia area.


Nightmare Before Tinsel | Facebook
116 South 12th Street

Haunt
1123 Chestnut Street
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiahalloweenfyi phillylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico
3 N.C. State Fair employees arrested, 1 cited on drug charges
'He just stole our hearts,' dog found with extensive burns along body
Police identify man killed, woman injured in shooting at Cary hotel
Man dead, another man arrested in Four Oaks shooting
Historic site director stole $170K, didn't have background check
Man shot outside of Cross Creek Mall in Road Rage incident
Show More
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Pa. woman arrested in Cumberland Co. for husband's murder
More TOP STORIES News