This Grandma Cooks Up Handmade Flamin' Hot Cheetos Tortillas

This abuela is taking traditional tortillas and giving them a HOT twist! Higinia Conde, originally from Mexico came up with the unique idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos at her family-owned restaurant, Mr. Adillas Mexican Restaurant in L.A. From there, she started incorporating them into everything on their menu, from nachos to tamales!
The establishment is under new ownership by the Conde Family, who added this new item to their menu to help them stand out amongst all of the taco places swarming them along Whittier Blvd.

As for Grandma Conde, she tried this unique taco for the first time during her interview and gives us her critique.

The family is adding more Flamin' items to their menu, like Hot Cheetos nachos, and is looking to possibly add a Flamin' tamale for the holiday season.

MR. ARDILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
5862 WHITTIER BOULEVARD

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA 90022
HOURS: 10 A.M. TO 10 P.M., CLOSED MONDAYS

INSTAGRAM: @mrardillarestaurant
