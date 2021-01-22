mental health

Walk and Talk therapist takes mental health help outdoors

CHICAGO -- In a year when people have been stuck inside their homes, many are struggling with mental health.

But one Chicago therapist is hoping to help by walking and talking.

"Walk and Talk therapy has been very helpful for my clients," said therapist Glenn Sevier. "The outdoors brings on a sense of mindfulness, awareness and most importantly a sense of connection."

Sevier started the unique approach to therapy in 2003 while working in a local high school.

He said many students felt uncomfortable about their depression or anxiety in his 'sterile' office. So he took their sessions to the empty hallways.

"It was overwhelming for them. They didn't feel comfortable coming to speak to me, so I wanted to find a different approach," Sevier said.

He's been walking with clients ever since. From Chicago's lakefront trail to nearby forest preserves to city streets, Sevier and his clients are out walking, regardless of the weather or season.

"The full range of seasons are pretty much like someone's emotions," Sevier said. "For me, if we can get through these seasons and still connect, we can still problem-solve, still work through conflicts, then I believe that's more than the battle. Human condition matches human nature."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkpumpedpandemictherapymental healthcovid 19 pandemiclocalishwls
MENTAL HEALTH
Let it all out by calling the 'Just Scream!' hotline
Durham school helps students cope after deadly Capitol riot
How to maintain your mental health while caregiving
Pets could be the key to sticking to New Year's resolutions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Very few COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste, health workers say
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
A glimmer of hope as COVID-19 hospitalizations dip
EXCLUSIVE: Cooper wants 120K vaccines given out per week
LATEST: Hospitalizations decrease for fourth straight day
$300M development of Seaboard Station underway in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Roxboro emergency chaplain dies after battle with COVID-19
Pastor leaves sanctuary at Durham church for first time in 1,300 days
Man dies a day after being found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
Durham doctor's flashy suits bring smiles to ALS patients
More TOP STORIES News