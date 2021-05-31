Personal Finance

Wilson County woman accidentally wins $2 million lottery jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

Wilson County woman accidently wins $2M lottery

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wilson County woman took home a big lottery payday by accident.

Elizabeth Johnson bought her Powerball ticket on May 19, intending to play in that day's lottery drawing.

However, she bought her ticket too late. Her numbers were accepted at 9:58 p.m.--one minute after the deadline for the 10 p.m. drawing.

Therefore, her numbers did not count toward the May 19 drawing--and it's a lucky thing too.

Her numbers counted toward the May 22 drawing, and they matched all five white balls. Hitting that 1 in 292 million chance meant she had won a $2 million jackpot.

"It was definitely a shock!" Johnson said. "When I got the message saying that I had won I thought, 'Well, I didn't even play tonight.'"

After taxes, Johnson pocketed $1,415,001. Not a bad return on a $3 lottery ticket.

She said she plans to use the money to buy a house and take her kids to Disneyland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewilson countypowerballlottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
More TOP STORIES News