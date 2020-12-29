Personal Finance

North Carolina preschool teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 in lottery

By Alaa Elassar, CNN
CHARLOTTE -- After working as a preschool teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, for two decades, Joe Camp was laid off in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. A month later, he lost his father.

"It put me in a dark place," said Camp in a news release from NC Lottery. "But I have a lot of friends and family that just told me to keep sticking in there, keep believing in myself."

But just when he thought life couldn't get any worse, Camp won the lottery.

"Thursday morning, I went to the store and bought a scratch-off ticket like I usually do," Camp said. "And I bought two tickets. I didn't win on the first one, so I tried the second and I scratched it off, and I fell to my knees at the gas pump."

Camp, who is a father and grandfather, won a $250,000 Gold Rush ticket.

After taxes, Camp claimed $176,876, which he says he plans to use on his family. He says he wants to save for his daughter's education and buy a new home he plans to pass down to his loved ones.

"What I plan on doing with my winnings is having a future for my daughter," he said. "I want to have something for us. I never had anything. No one passed anything down, and that's what I want to do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financencteachercovid 19 pandemiclottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One man charged for role in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
LATEST: NC reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
Picking your nose is dangerous in time of COVID
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Show More
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
Fired boss says COVID-19 bet at Tyson plant was 'morale boost'
Don't throw away money on your New Year's resolution
FTC warns of scams ahead of 2nd round of stimulus checks
Grenade that could explode sold at NC flea market
More TOP STORIES News