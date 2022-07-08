Fayetteville woman wins $200,000 lottery scratch off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman won $200,000 in a new North Carolina lottery scratch off game.Laura Nelson bought her lucky Hot 5's ticket from the One Stop Shop on Strickland Bridge Road in Fayetteville.The Hot 5's game launched the first week in July. It has five top prizes of $200,000--well it had five; now there's only four left.Nelson claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,021 after taxes.