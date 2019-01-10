Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer

An outpouring of love and prayers came on social media as the news broke that a Raleigh police officer had been shot in the line of duty.

Thousands of individuals reached out on social media using #PrayForRPD to say they were thinking about and praying for the injured officer.

In addition, a few Raleigh-Durham area organizations echoed the same sentiments.



But the prayers and well wishes did not just come from local organizations. Word spread as far as California.



The injured officer made it out of surgery Thursday morning. Plus, police say two suspects are in custody for the violence.
