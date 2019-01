Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer

Our thoughts and prayers are with @raleighpolice tonight as one of their officers was shot in the line of duty. #prayforRPD — Apex Police Dept. (@ApexPolice) January 10, 2019

The men and women of the Sheriff's Office are holding @raleighpolice close to our hearts tonight after one of their officers was shot. Please keep them in your thoughts tonight. #PrayForRPD — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) January 10, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with @raleighpolice tonight as one of their officers have been shot. #PrayForRPD — Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) January 10, 2019

Our prayers and thoughts are with the @raleighpolice officer shot responding to a suspicious vehicle. https://t.co/VlFSpM1JeT via @abc11_wtvd #PrayForRPD — PORAC (@PORACalifornia) January 10, 2019

An outpouring of love and prayers came on social media as the news broke that a Raleigh police officer had been shot in the line of duty Wednesday night.Thousands of individuals reached out on social media using #PrayForRPD to say they were thinking about and praying for the injured officer.In addition, a few Raleigh-Durham area organizations echoed the same sentiments.But the prayers and well wishes did not just come from local organizations. Word spread as far as California.The injured officer made it out of surgery Thursday morning. Plus, police say two suspects are in custody for the violence.