Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer

Thousands of individuals reached out on social media using #PrayForRPD to say they were thinking about and praying for the injured officer.
In addition, a few Raleigh-Durham area organizations echoed the same sentiments.
Our thoughts and prayers are with @raleighpolice tonight as one of their officers was shot in the line of duty. #prayforRPD— Apex Police Dept. (@ApexPolice) January 10, 2019
The men and women of the Sheriff's Office are holding @raleighpolice close to our hearts tonight after one of their officers was shot. Please keep them in your thoughts tonight. #PrayForRPD— Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) January 10, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with @raleighpolice tonight as one of their officers have been shot. #PrayForRPD— Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) January 10, 2019
Join us in praying for @raleighpolice #PrayForRPD https://t.co/HCwAFZ9y5d— Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) January 10, 2019
But the prayers and well wishes did not just come from local organizations. Word spread as far as California.
Our prayers and thoughts are with the @raleighpolice officer shot responding to a suspicious vehicle. https://t.co/VlFSpM1JeT via @abc11_wtvd #PrayForRPD— PORAC (@PORACalifornia) January 10, 2019
The injured officer made it out of surgery Thursday morning. Plus, police say two suspects are in custody for the violence.