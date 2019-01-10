Raleigh officer out of surgery after being shot multiple times Wednesday night

A Raleigh police officer who was shot Wendesday night is out of surgery.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh police officer who was shot multiples times Wednesday night is out of surgery.

The department said the unidentified officer was trying to arrest a suspect around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard when the shooting occurred.

On Thursday morning, Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued the following statement:

"The officer who was shot in this incident is out of surgery. The Raleigh Police Department is grateful for all of the support from the various law enforcement agencies, the surgeons and medical staff, and the community. We ask that everyone continue to pray for the officer and his family."

Two suspects were arrested following the incident; one was hiding in a shed off Wendy Lane.

The last time a Raleigh officer was shot in the line of duty was November 2016. That officer was injured by friendly fire.

The last Raleigh officer shot and killed in the line of duty was 22 years ago. Officer Paul Hale was killed while trying to arrest murder suspect Kwame Mays. Hale was 35 years old.

"We are praying for the best outcome. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes," RPD said in a news release.



Raleigh police ask anyone who knows anything about this crime to contact RPD immediately.
