Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Raleigh police officer Wednesday night.According to police, Officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot while investigating a stolen vehicle call around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard.Police arrested Antonio Fletcher, 21, Wednesday night, and later found Cedric Kearney, 24, hiding in a shed off Wendy Lane.Kearney was charged with attempted murder, assault of law enforcement officer/police officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and or entering, and felony larceny.Fletcher was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, which was stolen prior to the shooting.At 2 p.m. Thursday, Fletcher, Kearney, and another woman -- 22-year-old Sherry Richmond -- will appear in court. You can watch the court appearances live on ABC11.com.According to arrest warrants, Kearney and Richmond stole $16,000 worth of goods -- including a vehicle -- prior to the shooting. It's unclear whether that vehicle is the one Ainsworth was investigating when he was shot.Officials have not been clear about Richmond's involvement (if any) in the shooting of officer Ainsworth. She was arrested by a different officer and has not been charged in connection to the shooting.ABC11 is working to learn if she was present when Ainsworth was injured.Richmond is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, resisting arrest, breaking and or entering, and felony larceny.