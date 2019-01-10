Raleigh officer in surgery after being shot multiple times; 2 suspects in custody

One suspect is in custody, police said late Wednesday evening. Early Thursday morning, law enforcement officers told ABC11 that a second suspect, who had been hiding in a shed off Wendy Lane, had also been arrested.
The second suspect was taken into custody without incident.
I can confirm a second suspect is in custody now in connection to this shooting of a @raleighpolice officer. I’m told the suspect was hiding in a shed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/NCOWBMUTHA— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 10, 2019
The officer was rushed to WakeMed in unknown condition. As of 11 p.m., he was in surgery, RPD said.
We appreciate all the prayers during this difficult time. We will provide more information as it becomes available. #PrayForRPD— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 10, 2019
"We are praying for the best outcome. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes," RPD said in a news release.
We’ve seen @raleighpolice cruisers and @NCSHP vehicles chasing down deboy street in past few minutes. Also heard multiple flash bangs from a neghbobood not far from where RPD officer was shot tonight. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/zOkPWYrJrX— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 10, 2019
The incident happened at an apartment complex in southwest Raleigh.
I-440 at Western Boulevard was shut down as part of the investigation. Traffic was moving slowly on 440 as of 9:30 p.m.
This is just part of a massive @raleighpolice presence here. We’re at deboy and driftwood. #ABC11 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/wTVXD8UNAW— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 10, 2019
Law enforcement officers used flashlights to search nearby woods.
Shortly before 10 p.m., an ABC11 crew at the scene heard flash bangs from in the neighborhood behind us. It was unclear exactly where officers were searching but they were concentrating on an area about a half mile from the shooting scene.
Area residents were being told to stay inside.
Police requested the assistance of a State Highway Patrol helicopter in the search.
RPD said numerous law enforcement agencies were assisting in the investigation. By 1 a.m., police had their suspects and the scene began to clear.
Raleigh Police ask anyone who knows anything about this crime to contact RPD immediately.
