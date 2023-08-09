Chatham County Public Library debuts permanent memorial to area lynching victims

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new display inside the Chatham County Public Library in Pittsboro honors and remembers six people lynched in the area.

The victims being honored are Eugene Daniel, Harriet Finch, Jerry Finch, Lee Tyson, John Pattishall and Henry Jones. They were all killed between 1885 and 1921.

Along with bios of the victims, soil has been collected from the lynching sites and placed in the display. Documents -- such as congressional acknowledgement of the victims -- are also on display at the library. The items were curated by the Community Remembrance Coalition - Chatham.

Visitors can see the display during normal library hours.