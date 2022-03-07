localish

Dessert shop makes New Orleans-inspired sweets

EMBED <>More Videos

Dessert shop makes New Orleans-inspired sweets

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A dessert shop brings the taste of New Orleans to Long Beach, California. Mabel's Pralines specializes in pecan pralines and banana pudding cakes and treats, all of which stem from family recipes.

"I always get a really good response of all the years I've been in business," said Saundra Christmas, owner of Mabel's Pralines.

"You know you're eating a banana pudding when you eat hers," said Marty Green, a resident of Long Beach. "And of course, it takes anybody back to New Orleans."

Christmas learned to make pralines from her mother, Mabel.

"Our recipes been handed down through many generations. I'm originally from Louisiana," said Christmas. "In Baton Rouge, we didn't call them pralines, we call them pecan candy."

Both the praline sweets and the banana pudding cakes have been well received by the community.

"I used to get her products at some of the festivals around town," said Green. "If you've been to New Orleans. Hey, you you're home when you come here."

mabelpralines.com
facebook.com/MabelsGourmet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countykabcdessertscakelocalish
LOCALISH
Dessert shop makes New Orleans-inspired sweets
Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic
1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
Uncle Bobbie's Books & Coffee promotes Black education, activism
TOP STORIES
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
LATEST: WCPSS students, staff allowed to drop masks today
NC nonprofit sets up field hospital in Ukraine
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
VP Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Analysts predict national gas prices to continue to rise
Show More
American Express, TikTok, Netflix suspend operations in Russia
Rival UNC spoils Coach K's final game with win against No. 4 Duke
WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
More TOP STORIES News