5 malaria cases reported in US, 1st reported cases in country since 2003: Health officials

It's mosquito season and if the bugs seem to like you more than others, there's a scientific reason behind it.

Four in Florida and one in Texas reported cases of the mosquito-borne illness.

Five people caught malaria locally in the U.S. for the first time since 2003, according to health officials.

Four people in Sarasota County, Florida, and one person in Cameron County, Texas, reported cases of the mosquito-borne illness, state officials said. Cameron County is the southernmost county in Texas, about 1,300 miles away from Sarasota, Florida.

All four Florida patients "have been treated and have recovered," according to a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health released Monday. Residents have been advised to "take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible -- especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active," the health department said.

The last locally acquired Texas cases occurred in 1994 and 2003 in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

