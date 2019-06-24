Man accused of killing officer in St. Louis has lengthy criminal record in Wake County

ST. LOUIS, MO (WTVD) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a Missouri police officer Sunday has spent time behind bars in North Carolina.
Investigators said Bonnett Meeks, 26, shot and killed officer Michael Langsdorf at a grocery store in St. Louis.
According to ABC News, Langsdorf responded to a report of a person trying to cash a bad check. When he confronted Meeks about it, Meeks started fighting Langsdorf.
North County Police Department Assistant Chief Ron Martin said Meeks hit the officer in the head multiple times. When the officer fell facedown to the ground, Meeks pulled out a gun and executed Langsdorf.
Langsdorf, 40, leaves behind two children, his parents and his fianceé. He had 17 years of police experience and joined the North County Police Cooperative in April.
According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records, Meeks was convicted in Wake County in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 on drug related charges.
