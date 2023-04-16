Moore County man arrested, charged with murdering his uncle

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in Moore County have arrested and charged a man in Pinebluff with murdering his uncle.

According to the Moore County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Jeans Loop Road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived they found Gregory Savalas Allbrooks, 43,with multiple gunshot wounds. Gregory was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Tyheem Alzia Allbrooks, 23, in connection with the shooting. He also faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm.

Allbrooks is being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff's Office tip line at 910-947-4444.