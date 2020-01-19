GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Apex man was arrested in New Jersey after being accused of breaking into an ex's home in Garner last month.
Garner Police said Devon Reese, 23, was arrested in New Jersey and is now facing multiple charges including felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, first-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree rape.
The break-in happening on Dec. 28 at the 100 block of Cedar Lane near West Garner Road.
RELATED: Homeowner injured in Garner home invasion, police say
Police said Reese was allegedly armed with a handgun and dressed in all black with a mask when the victim returned home. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to run out of the front door, to a neighbor's house where she called 911.
The woman suffered from minor injuries during the struggle.
"The suspect knew the victim and had been in a dating relationship with her prior to the incident," officials said.
Apex man arrested in New Jersey, accused of breaking into ex's home in Garner
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News