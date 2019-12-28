Homeowner injured in Garner home invasion, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are investigating after a homeowner was injured in a Saturday afternoon home invasion.

Authorities said a 23-year-old woman walked into her home along the 100 block of Cedar Lane near West Garner Road to find a thinly built man wearing a mask armed with a handgun coming from her bedroom area.

After a brief struggle, the woman was able to run out of the front door, to a neighbors house where she called 911.

The woman suffered from minor injuries during the struggle.

Garner police described the suspect as a thin built black male wearing all black and a mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810.
