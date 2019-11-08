Man arrested after making school shooting threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly threatened students at Fayetteville Tech.

Police said 36-year-old Branden Davenport told his classmates at Fayetteville Tech, "I'm about three seconds from turning this place into a Columbine."

Students in the class called police believing that the threat would be carried out.

Davenport was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence.
