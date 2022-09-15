Worker dies after falling off roof of Apex home

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker died Wednesday afternoon after falling off the roof of an Apex home.

Apex police responded to calls about a person falling from the roof of a residence in Apex just before 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Langshire Court.

The 35-year-old man sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital but later died.

According to officials, the man was part of a local roofing crew working at the home when the fall happened.

The worker, who is from Willow Spring, was not immediately identified.

Apex Police continue to investigate.