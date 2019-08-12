Man dies in shooting at Hoke County discount store operating as sweepstakes parlor

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff Office is investigating after a fatal shooting Monday at a sweepstakes parlor left the manager dead.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said deputies responded to the Dollar City at 253 Flagstone Lane and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Malan Adhim Morshed, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he died from his injuries.

Peterkin said an estimated four or five men stormed the building while people were playing.

The sheriff said he shuts down sweepstakes businesses when his department becomes aware of them, but said criminals often target them as well.

"It does attract riff-raff and people who want to steal," Peterkin said. "They don't care what the dollar amount is. They don't even know what the dollar amount is. If it's 15 dollars they will come and shoot and kill. If it's 15 thousand they will come and shoot and kill. Whatever it is, it is wrong"

Detectives remain at the crime scene Monday afternoon. They found multiple gaming machines in the back of the business.

Peterkin said the business did employ security officers.
