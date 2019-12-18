Man dies after weekend shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died on Wednesday after a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured two others at a Raleigh nightclub early Sunday morning.Officials said the violence happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, officers and a patrol car were still there. Police didn't say why they were still there.Police said Eric Freeman, 47, died after being found with a gunshot wound in the night club's parking lot.A 31-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Shortly later, a 36-year-old man walked in Duke Raleigh Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the incident.There are no suspects at this point.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.