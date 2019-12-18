RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died on Wednesday after a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured two others at a Raleigh nightclub early Sunday morning.
Officials said the violence happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, officers and a patrol car were still there. Police didn't say why they were still there.
RELATED: Police still at Raleigh nightclub more than 24 hours after 3 hurt in shooting, stabbing
Police said Eric Freeman, 47, died after being found with a gunshot wound in the night club's parking lot.
A 31-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly later, a 36-year-old man walked in Duke Raleigh Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the incident.
There are no suspects at this point.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Man dies after weekend shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News