3 hurt after shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is seriously hurt and two others were injured in a shooting and stabbing at Paris Lounge in Raleigh overnight.

Officials said it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road.

A 47-year-old man was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to WakeMed in serious condition.

A 31-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly later, a 36-year-old man walked in Duke Raleigh Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Last weekend, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus.
