GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A Beaufort County man has died after being shot outside the Pitt-Greenville Airport Sunday morning.
According to WITN, it happened outside the main entrance around 6 a.m. when officers found Joseph Pate, 52, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Pate died at the scene.
The suspect was identified as John Ried, 49, of Grimesland and was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.
WITN reports that Pate and Reid knew each other.
Reid is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.
The airport is now under normal operations but the 11 a.m. departing flight was canceled.