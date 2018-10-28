PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Man fatally struck by pickup truck in Raleigh

Police have identified a man fatally struck in Raleigh Saturday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have identified the man who was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street Saturday night, officials said.

A call regarding the accident went out to Raleigh police around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, Felix Zarate-Salinas, of Raleigh, was crossing Saunders Street from the east but was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the right lane.

He was transported to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
