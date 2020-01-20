Woman, baby forced into vehicle at gunpoint from Fayetteville home: Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man broke into a home and forced a woman and a one-month-old baby into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.The incident happened on Monday morning around 1:12. Police are looking for all three.Wani Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and their baby, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.Police are investigating as a home invasion and kidnapping.Thomas is considered armed and dangerous and last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans. Livermore, 20, was last seen wearing grey pants, a brown shirt and a camouflage jacket.Anyone with information should call Fayetteville police at (910) 676-2597 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.