Man found dead inside car on US 64

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on US 64.

Deputies received a report about a body in a vehicle on the side of US 64 just before 1 p.m.

The victim's identity has not been released.

