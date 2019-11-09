Man found shot dead in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating after a man was found shot dead Friday night.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road near New Bern Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
