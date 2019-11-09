Man found shot dead in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating after a man was found shot dead Friday night.The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road near New Bern Avenue.No other information was immediately available.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.