Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Southern Pines man is dead after officials said he was hit by a train Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., authorities found 23-year-old Dylan Patrick Gesme dead on the tracks at Broad Street.

The railroad crossing was closed for several hours during the investigation.

No other injuries were reported; an investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the Amtrak train was traveling from New York to Florida.

This is the second train death reported within 48 hours.

A woman was struck and killed by a train in a Sanford Friday morning.
