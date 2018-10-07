Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --A Southern Pines man is dead after officials said he was hit by a train Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m., authorities found 23-year-old Dylan Patrick Gesme dead on the tracks at Broad Street.
The railroad crossing was closed for several hours during the investigation.
No other injuries were reported; an investigation is ongoing.
Officials said the Amtrak train was traveling from New York to Florida.
This is the second train death reported within 48 hours.
A woman was struck and killed by a train in a Sanford Friday morning.