Man jumps security barrier at the White House, leaves backpack on grounds

An individual climbed over a security barrier on the south side of the @WhiteHouse Complex between the Ellipse and E Street. The individual dropped a backpack and was immediately taken into custody on E Street by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 18, 2018
The incident happened on the south side of the White House, between the Ellipse and E. Street.
The person was immediately taken into custody.
The @WhiteHouse north fence line and E Street are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 18, 2018
The suspect has been charged and the backpack dropped on the grounds was deemed "safe."