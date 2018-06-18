Man jumps security barrier at the White House, leaves backpack on grounds

An individual climbed over a security barrier on the south side of the @WhiteHouse Complex between the Ellipse and E Street. The individual dropped a backpack and was immediately taken into custody on E Street by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 18, 2018

The @WhiteHouse north fence line and E Street are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 18, 2018

The White House was briefly placed on lockdown after a man jumped a security barrier and dropped a backpack on the grounds, according to the United States Secret Service.The incident happened on the south side of the White House, between the Ellipse and E. Street.The person was immediately taken into custody.The suspect has been charged and the backpack dropped on the grounds was deemed "safe."