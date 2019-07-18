Autopsy released for man whose Raleigh officer-involved shooting death sparked body camera policy change

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 30-year-old man whose death sparked a policy change by the Raleigh Police Department after he was killed by an officer back in April was shot eight times, according to the newly released autopsy.
Soheil Antonio Mojarrad was shot and killed by Officer W.B. Edwards outside Overtime Sports Pub on April 20 after a report that he was trespassing.
The shooting sparked a cry for transparency, since Edwards was wearing a body camera at the time but it was not turned on. Police ultimately determined that the shooting was not captured on any cameras.
Days after activists showed up to a city council meeting in May, Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown sent a memo saying the department was taking action to prevent "the human error of not turning the camera on."
The department decided to alter the cameras to have them always passively recording video, with no audio, even if an officer fails to turn it on.
Before the shooting
The Raleigh police 5-day report alleged that Mojarrad held a knife in a threatening manner and repeatedly advanced toward the officer before he was shot.
According to the report, employees of the Sheetz gas station located at 5200 New Bern Avenue called 911 to report that an individual who had been asked to leave the business had returned. At about the same time, senior Raleigh Officer W.B. Edwards pulled into the parking lot of the gas station to put fuel in his patrol vehicle.
While he was at the pump, a clerk and customer approached him to tell him about an individual who stole a customer's cellphone and left. They provided a description of the person and Officer Edwards got into his patrol car and drove around the shopping center looking for someone matching that description.
As he was driving, he located the person believed to be the individual that was described to him sitting on a bench outside of one of the businesses.
As Officer Edwards turned to get a better look, police say the person -- later identified as Mojarrad -- got up and started walking away.
The shooting
Officer Edwards then got out of his patrol vehicle and told Mojarrad to stop. "The individual ignored Officer Edwards and continued to walk away," the report said.
When Officer Edwards continued to give him commands to stop, the report said Mojarrad turned around and began screaming obscenities at the officer while waving his hands around.
"Officer Edwards tried to calm him down and told him he just needed to speak with him," the report said. "Mr. Mojarrad continued to scream at Officer Edwards, who was standing less than twenty feet away."
At that point, Mojarrad reached into his pocket and Officer Edwards drew his gun and told Mojarrad to stop, thinking he was grabbing a gun.
The report said Mojarrad then "pulled a folding knife from his pants pocket and flicked it open as he raised it to head level."
"At the same time, he crouched in an aggressive stance, placed one foot behind him and angled his body at Officer Edwards, all while holding the knife in a threatening manner, and screaming profanity at Officer Edwards," the report said. "Officer Edwards commanded Mr. Mojarrad to stop and drop the knife."
Police say an "encounter" ensued, which lasted less than one minute, in which "Mojarrad repeatedly advanced towards Officer Edwards, despite numerous commands to stop and drop the knife."
According to the report, Officer Edwards "fired his service weapon" at Mojarrad "each time he advanced." Mojarrad eventually fell to the ground and the officer called EMS. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
Mojarrad's past
Mojarrad had a rocky past that included mental-health issues and previous confrontations with law enforcement officers.
ABC11 found several charges on Mojarrad's record dating back a decade and in two cases, he was accused of assaulting an officer.
In 2018, according to a citation, Mojarrad kicked a Cary police officer in the neck. That officer wrote in the comment section he was "more interested in treatment than conviction" and thinks Mojarrad "needs help."
In January, Mojarraad was accused of punching a WakeMed police officer with a closed fist.
Family's response
Siavash, Mojarraad's brother, said he cared about everyone.
"He was very focused on happiness and having a good time with people," he said. "He cared about everyone, there was not a drop of prejudice in him. No one was a stranger to him. Everyone was someone he cared about even if it was the first minute he met you."
Advocates wondered if there was another way to deal with a man with known mental illness. His family said he was hit by a pickup in Asheville seven years ago and suffered brain trauma from that to compound with what he was already battling with.
The autopsy
The autopsy documented a total of eight gunshot wounds: the right chest, a penetrating gunshot wound of the chest, the torso, the pelvis, the right buttock, the right thigh, a deep graze wound of the right upper arm and a superficial graze wound of the left buttock.
Toxicological testing detected nicotine and caffeine; no alcohol or common drugs of abuse were detected.
According to the autopsy, "death was pronounced at the scene without attempted medical intervention."
Autopsy released for man whose Raleigh officer-involved shooting death sparked body camera policy change
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News