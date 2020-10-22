Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Rocky Mount on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on the 130 block of Cooley Road, according to police. Investigators found a 39-year-old man dead shot to death.

One person was taken into custody. Police are still at the scene of the shooting as of 5 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Stay with ABC11 for updates on this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountnash countyfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Faith gatherings among factors for recent spike in COVID-19 clusters
Lumbee Tribe would get federal recognition under proposed act
Weather: Morning fog followed by afternoon sun
Cooper extends Phase 3 as COVID-19 metrics surge
Ft. Bragg deletes Twitter account, blames hack for explicit tweets
Sen. Harris hammers President Trump during NC visit
Show More
Health officials urge caution as holiday season approaches
HVAC company claims filtration unit can 'inactivate' coronavirus
At least two dead in crash near Walmart on NC 42 in Johnston Co.
LATEST: Clusters associated with parties, family events increase
Epsilon instensifies into 'major hurricane' in Atlantic Ocean
More TOP STORIES News