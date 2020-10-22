Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Rocky Mount on Thursday morning.The shooting happened on the 130 block of Cooley Road, according to police. Investigators found a 39-year-old man dead shot to death.One person was taken into custody. Police are still at the scene of the shooting as of 5 a.m.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.Stay with ABC11 for updates on this story.