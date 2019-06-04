Man shot, found lying in road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to Turnpike Road after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the man lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital.

Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

No information about the shooter has been released.
