Manhunt underway after K-9 shot in Durham cemetery

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham officers are looking for a person who shot a police dog Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a K-9 was shot in Maplewood Cemetery.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter. Police told ABC11 the suspect is wanted in connection with multiple larcenies and officers tried to stop him on foot in the downtown area but the man ran away after police determined he had a handgun and sought to take it from him.



Chopper 11 saw a heavy police presence in the area, which is near Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium as police search for the suspect, who went into hiding in a nearby wooded area.

Streets in the area, including those leading into Duke University's campus, have been blocked off. Some homes along Morehead Avenue near the cemetery have been evacuated, police said. Residents are asked to avoid Morehead from Anderson Street to Kent Street.

"We know that this is a highly congested retail and residential area, and we are continuing to attempt to resolve this situation in a peaceful manner," Durhan Police Capt. Brian Reitz said Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect's name and description have not been released.

The K-9 was taken to an emergency veterinarian's office and is undergoing surgery, Reitz said.



The Durham County Sheriff's Office, EMS and firefighters are assisting at the scene.
