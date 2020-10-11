RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a Raleigh creek Sunday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1600 block of S. Wilmington Street just before noon.
According to police, the body of a man was found in the creek.
Raleigh police are on scene investigating.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options
Man's body found in south Raleigh creek; police investigating
BODY FOUND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News