Man's body found in south Raleigh creek; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a Raleigh creek Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1600 block of S. Wilmington Street just before noon.

According to police, the body of a man was found in the creek.

Raleigh police are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options
