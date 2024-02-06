Celebrating Mardi Gras Galveston in style

From sequins to fringe and all of the sparkles! At Mardi Gras, you can't go wrong with being extra.

GALVESTON, Texas -- More than just a carnival, Mardi Gras is a fashion spectacle. Revelers celebrate with funky and flashy outfits, matching the vibrant spirit of the festival.

Shelby Rasco is the manger of boutique Patch Co. She said you can't go wrong with being extra.

"At Mardi Gras, more is more. So we love sequins, fringe, tassels. We love all of the sparkles," Rasco said.

The Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade starts on the seawall on Saturday, February 10 at 6:00 p.m. This year's theme is Bollywood.