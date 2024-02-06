"Unmasked" exhibit highlighting colorful Mardi Gras tradition

A century of celebration! The Bryan Museum highlights unique masks, each telling its history of Mardi Gras.

GALVESTON, Texas -- The Bryan Museum is offering a unique glimpse into the vibrant history of Mardi Gras. The new exhibit "Mardi Gras Unmasked" features an array of crafted masks that span nearly a century.

"The masks here on display represent creations all the way from 1928 to two months ago," Programs Director Meg Tucker said.

Some of the Masks have been worn by Galveston socialites. There are also custom, modern masks created by artisan designers from across the United States.

"They are so ornate and whimsical, I thought it'd be really fun to showcase them all in one place," Tucker said.

This is the fourth year The Bryan Museum has dedicated an exhibit to Mardi Gras Galveston. Unmasked is on view now through March 3rd.