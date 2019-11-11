Marine who abandoned post at Camp Lejeune accused of murder in Virginia

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Marine formerly stationed at Camp Lejeune, who recently abandoned his post, is at the center of a manhunt after being accused of shooting and killing a 54-year-old man in Virginia.Authorities in Virginia responded to a call just before noon Saturday from a family member about a deadly shooting at Woodthrush Circle in Hardy, Virginia.On arrival, authorities said they found 54-year-old Rodney Wilfred Brown shot dead.Authorities believe 22-year-old Michael Alex Brown killed Wilfred Brown; officials are unsure of Michael Brown's motive. He is sought on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.Deputies say, Michael Brown, the suspect, is the son of Rodney Brown's live-in girlfriend.Michael Brown is a Marine who was last stationed at Camp Lejeune where he worked as a combat engineer. He deserted his post at Camp Lejeune on Oct. 18.According to the Craven County Sheriff's Office, Michael Brown is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is believed to be carrying a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons.Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Virginia originally believed Michael Brown was driving a 1976 white Cadillac with no registered plates, but new leads suggest he could be driving a black 2007 Lincoln Town Car with a North Carolina License Plate that reads 'EHP-4877.'Anyone with information on Michael Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office at (252) 633-2357. Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to use extreme caution and notify law enforcement immediately.