Durham double murder suspect already jailed charged in string of robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man already jailed on two murder charges has been charged with committing a string of robberies during February.Mario Blanding, 33, is also charged with shooting one man in the leg during an attempted carjacking.Blanding was arrested on Feb. 18 on Apogee Drive and charged with fatally shooting two men on Feb. 3. He is charged in the death of Antone Baines, 38, of Durham in the 200 block of Cushman Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb 3. He is also charged with the death of Corey Gooch, 40, of Durham a short time later in the 500 block of Hardee Street.Blanding has since been charged in connection with several robbery cases.One victim told officers he was getting into his vehicle Feb. 9 in the 1900 block of Holloway Street when a man pointed a gun at him.The victim was then shot in the leg. Blanding is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and first-degree kidnapping.In another case Feb. 17 shortly before 7 a.m. at One Stop Food Mart, 1103 North Miami Blvd., a man wearing a mask entered the store, pointed a gun and demanded money from an employee. Blanding is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in that case.The same day, a little more than three hours later, a man entered Family Fare at 106 West Cornwallis Road and asked for cigarettes. He then pulled a gun on an employee and demanded money. Blanding is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in that case.Finally, a man entered the Circle K at 2322 East NC 54 Highway on Feb. 18 at 3:50 a.m. and pulled a gun on an employee and demanded money. Blanding is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.Blanding is in Durham County Jail without bond.