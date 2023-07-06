Hard-line House Freedom Caucus votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene: Sources

The House Freedom Caucus (HFC), a hard-line conservative group, voted last month to oust Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

The caucus held a vote to remove Greene as a member just before Congress went on recess at the end of June, sources said.

When asked about the vote, Greene did not directly address her status with the HFC but said in a statement to ABC News that she serves her constituents -- "no group in Washington."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Greene, who was first elected to the House in 2020 and has since been at the center of multiple controversies for her history of provocative behavior, also claimed that her "America First credentials" were "forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change" and she said her focus is on making sure former President Trump wins in 2024 and "nothing else."

While a vote was taken to boot Greene from the group, it is not certain that the process to remove her is complete. Both Greene and an HFC spokesperson would not confirm her current status.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Tensions between Greene and other caucus members have been bubbling for months and spilled into public earlier this year during the lengthy House speaker fight when Greene emerged as a fierce supporter of Kevin McCarthy -- even publicly calling out fellow HFC lawmakers for not backing him.

Sources pointed to a recent verbal altercation with fellow Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, of Colorado -- when Greene called Boebert a "little b----" on the House floor, as she later confirmed -- as what seems to have pushed members over the edge.

A spokesperson for Boebert told ABC News in a statement: "There was nothing personal about Congresswoman Boebert's vote regarding MTG's membership status in the House Freedom Caucus."